Left Menu

Woman says she was strip-searched at airport, authorities tight-lipped

A woman alleged on the social media that she was asked to remove her shirt during a security check at the Kempegowda International Airport here. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention youd never want as a woman.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-01-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:16 IST
Woman says she was strip-searched at airport, authorities tight-lipped
  • Country:
  • India

A woman alleged on the social media that she was asked to remove her shirt during a security check at the Kempegowda International Airport here. The authorities at the airport said they cannot take any action on the matter as it lay with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“I was asked to remove my shirt at the Bengaluru Airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why you need a woman to strip?” the woman passenger tweeted on Tuesday.

After tweeting, she de-activated her account.

The airport authorities distanced themselves from the episode.

“We have nothing to say as it's got to do with the CISF,” a communication team member of the airport told PTI.

The CISF was not available to comment on the issue despite repeated calls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023