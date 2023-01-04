Left Menu

Jal Shakti Ministry organising 2-day water conference in Bhopal from Jan 5

The conference will have five thematic sessions viz water security in water deficit water surplus and hilly regions water use efficiency including reuse of waste water grey water water governance climate change resilient water infrastructure and water quality.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend the conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:20 IST
Jal Shakti Ministry organising 2-day water conference in Bhopal from Jan 5
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry is organizing a national level conference on water on the theme of 'Water Vision@2047' in Bhopal from January 5-6. The primary objective of the two-day 'All India Annual State Ministers Conference on Water' is to gather inputs for the India@2047 and '5P' vision from the different water stakeholders of the states and also to improve engagement and partnership with the states and to share the initiatives and schemes of the government, the ministry said in a statement.

While addressing the challenges of water security as part of the India@2047 plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed the '5P' mantra for sustainability, it said. The '5P' stands for political will, public financing, partnerships, public participation and persuasion.

With an objective to enhance the insights of this conference, there will be one plenary session which will set the agenda of the conference with focus on Water Vision@2047. The conference will have five thematic sessions viz water security in water deficit; water surplus and hilly regions; water use efficiency including reuse of waste water/ grey water; water governance; climate change resilient water infrastructure; and water quality.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend the conference. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis will chair one of the important thematic sessions on water governance during the conference, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023