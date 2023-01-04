Left Menu

Car bombs kill at least 15, level houses in central Somalia

It was the latest in a string of attacks launched by al Qaeda affiliate al Shabaab since government forces and allied clan militias last year began pushing the insurgents out of territory they had long held. "I have counted 15 dead people including soldiers, militiamen and civilians.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:31 IST
Car bombs kill at least 15, level houses in central Somalia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two car bombs detonated by al Shabaab militants killed at least 15 people and flattened homes in central Somalia's Hiraan region on Wednesday, a resident involved in the rescue operations said. It was the latest in a string of attacks launched by al Qaeda affiliate al Shabaab since government forces and allied clan militias last year began pushing the insurgents out of territory they had long held.

"I have counted 15 dead people including soldiers, militiamen and civilians. Dozens were wounded," said Abdullahi Osman, a shopkeeper in the town of Mahas. "Many houses were destroyed. Fragments of the bombs injured people far from the site. The death toll may rise."

Mahas District Commissioner Mumin Mohamed Halane told state radio that one bomb targeted his house and the other hit the home of a federal lawmaker. Al Shabaab's media office claimed responsibility in a statement, saying it had targeted "apostate militias and soldiers" and put the number of dead at 87.

Al Shabaab often gives higher casualty figures than local officials and residents. Al Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against Somalia's government since 2007. It was pushed out of Hiraan last year by government forces and allied clan militias known as macawisley, but has continued to stage attacks.

The soldiers and militiamen have received support from United States and African Union troops during their offensive. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government says the operations have killed hundreds of al Shabaab fighters and recaptured dozens of settlements, although many battlefield claims cannot be independently verified.

Despite the offensive, al Shabaab has carried out frequent attacks in recent months, including several in the capital Mogadishu against government installations and hotels. Al Shabaab's activities have also restricted deliveries of international aid, compounding the impact of the Horn of Africa's worst drought in four decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023