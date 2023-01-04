Left Menu

Woman stabbed by friend after tiff in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her friend following a fallout between them in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Monday afternoon.The accused, identified as Sukhvinder Singh 22, has been arrested, the police said and added that the victims condition was stable.Singh and the victim had been friends for a long time but the victim ostensibly stopped talking to him after a minor argument.On Monday, Singh called her near her house and confronted her for not talking to him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:11 IST
Woman stabbed by friend after tiff in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her friend following a fallout between them in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

The accused, identified as Sukhvinder Singh (22), has been arrested, the police said and added that the victim's condition was stable.

Singh and the victim had been friends for a long time but the victim ostensibly stopped talking to him after a minor argument.

On Monday, Singh called her near her house and confronted her for not talking to him. When she remained quiet, Singh stabbed her and fled, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station.

The accused was apprehended on Tuesday while he was returning to Delhi from Ambala, she said.

The victim has been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable. She received three injuries in the incident, police said.

The victim said she was friends with Singh four or five years ago but her family did not like their friendship, following which she slowly started distancing herself from him. Presently they were not on talking terms, police said.

After the incident, people heard noise and came to the spot and took the woman to the local clinic. She was later referred to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023