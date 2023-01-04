Video shows BRS MLA 'slapping' toll plaza worker, goes viral

Left Menu

A video-clip from a CCTV footage purportedly showed an MLA of the ruling BRS in Telangana assaulting a worker of a toll plaza and went viral on social media, prompting the legislator to deny the allegations.

The clip beamed by local TV news channels also purportedly showed the Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah slapping the worker near the plaza on a national highway in Mancherial district on Tuesday.

The incident happened when the MLA was travelling in his car.

The footage shows some people, including a gunman, near the toll plaza. It further shows a person approaching a man and slapping him after which the man is seen moving away.

The legislator, on his part, denied media reports on the incident.

According to the MLA, a toll fee was being collected even before the work on the highway was completed. ''I only enquired regarding the norms. There was no response from officials. When I asked for their manager, this person (toll plaza staff) spoke rudely to me. I did not manhandle or attack anyone,'' Chinnaiah said.

A senior police official told PTI that no complaint has been lodged till now, but an inquiry has begun.

''We've not received any sort of complaint till now. We are verifying and will proceed accordingly,'' the official said.

