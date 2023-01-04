Left Menu

CBI files charge sheet against power firm, its former promoter in multi-crore bank fraud case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:27 IST
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd and its former promoter Gautam Thapar in an alleged bank fraud of Rs 2,435 crore, officials said Wednesday.

The agency has alleged that the accused had availed loans from a consortium of 13 banks against the same securities without disclosing finances taken from other banks.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court, the CBI has alleged that the accused also borrowed funds from the bank by misrepresentation and falsifying of books of accounts, entries and vouchers, a CBI spokesperson said. The CBI had registered the case on June 22, 2021.

