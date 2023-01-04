Climate activists spray paint French prime minister's office
Two climate activists spray painted the front gate of the French prime minister's office on Wednesday in protest at what campaign group Derniere Renovation (Last Renovation) called 'climate crimes' committed by the state. The activists wore T-shirts with the slogan "Who is guilty?".
Two climate activists spray painted the front gate of the French prime minister's office on Wednesday in protest at what campaign group Derniere Renovation (Last Renovation) called 'climate crimes' committed by the state. Video of the protest action obtained by Reuters showed police arresting the two activists.
It took place while President Emmanuel Macron was chairing a cabinet meeting. The activists wore T-shirts with the slogan "Who is guilty?". In a statement, Derniere Renovation said the state had failed to meet its commitments to help fight climate change.
There was no immediate reaction from the prime minister's office.
