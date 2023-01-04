Microsoft's Nadella meets Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed with Satya Nadella, the chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp, issues relating to governance and security in the digital domain.
Nadella, who is currently on a visit to India, called on Jaishankar.
''Great to meet Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation @satyanadella. Discussed delivery, governance and security in the digital domain,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
