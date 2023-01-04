UP: Man sentenced to death for raping, killing 5-year-old

A court here on Wednesday awarded a death sentence to a man for raping and killing a five-year-old girl in 2021.

Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO), Special Judge Anu Saxena also imposed a fine of Rs 2.70 lakh on the convict Rambahadur Prajapati (45), government advocate (prosecutor) Kamal Singh said.

On April 18, 2021, Prajapati raped and strangled the minor in a village under Marka police station area, he said.

