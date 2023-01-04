Brown sugar worth Rs 84 lakh seized in Bengal, one held
A person was arrested in West Bengal’s Malda district after brown sugar worth Rs 84 lakh was seized from his possession, police said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team recovered 4.2 kg of the narcotics from the residence of the accused, a senior officer said.
He was produced before a local court here and sent to 10-day police custody, the officer added.
