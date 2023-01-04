Ekbalpur clashes: NIA conducts raids, seizes cash and weapons

The NIA recovered more than Rs 33 lakh in cash in multiple searches in Kolkata on Wednesday in its probe linked to the Ekbalpur clashes between two communities last year, an official spokesperson said.

The raids were carried out at 17 locations on Bhukailash road in Mominpur area of the West Bengal capital city.

The searches pertain to the clashes that took place in Ekbalpur area of Kolkata in October last year, where persons of different communities were involved.

''These persons were equipped with deadly weapons, firearms, bombs and sticks, etc. near 12/1, Mayur Bhanj Road in Kolkata. These persons indulged in throwing bricks, stone pelting and also hurled bombs at each other,'' the spokesperson for the federal agency said.

''They also attacked the security forces personnel and physically assaulted them, and damaged a number of vehicles,'' the spokesperson said.

The case was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the local police that first filed the FIR at Ekbalpur police station on October 10.

An amount of Rs 33,87,300, which includes Rs 30,55,000 from the house of Md. Salauddin Siddique, Rs 1,59,300 from the house of Zakir Hossain and Rs 1,73,000 from the house of Tipu has been seized apart from ''sharp-edged'' weapons and other ''incriminating'' items, the spokesperson said. T The three are ''evading arrest'', the spokesperson said.

