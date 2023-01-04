NCW asks Air India chairperson to intervene in incident of man urinating on woman co-passenger

The National Commission for Women has written to Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran to intervene in the matter of a drunken man allegedly urinating on a woman co-passenger in a flight and take appropriate action.

The NCW said the horrendous behaviour of the man to the elderly woman violated her right to live a life of dignity and safety.

The NCW said it has come across several media reports wherein it has been alleged that a drunken man urinated on a woman co-passenger in an Air India flight in November but faced no action.

It has also been reported that after urinating, the man allegedly didn't move until another passenger asked him to.

The woman had complained to the crew, who reportedly just gave her a set of pyjamas and slippers and told her to return to her seat, claiming no other seat was available.

The commission has written to the Air India Chairman Chandrasekaran to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action against the culprit.

The women's panel has also asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR.

''The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Commissioner of Police, Delhi to immediately register an FIR in the matter under relevant provisions of law and to take strict action against the culprit for causing mental trauma to an elderly woman,'' the NCW said in a statement. The Commission has sought a detailed action taken report from them within seven days. On November 26 last year, an inebriated man urinated on his co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation said it has sought a report from the airline on the incident and will ''take action against those found negligent''.

The airline said it has filed a police complaint about the incident, but did not specify when the 30-day ban came into effect.

