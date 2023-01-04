Indian Postal Service official Vinay Singh takes over as APPU General Secretary

In a first, Vinay Prakash Singh -- an officer of the Indian Postal Service -- took over as the General Secretary of the Asian Pacific Postal Union (APPU) on Wednesday.

Singh, a native of Ayodhya and the former Chief Postmaster General of Uttar Pradesh Circle, will have a tenure of four years at APPU.

Confirming the development, Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Posts, said: ''This is the first time an Indian is leading an international organisation in the postal sector. At this crucial juncture for the sector, it is a privilege for the department to have its officer lead the activities of the union, especially beginning from this year of India's G20 presidency''. Asian Pacific Postal Union (APPU), with headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, is an intergovernmental organisation of 32 member countries of the Asian-Pacific region, including India.

It is the only restricted union of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in the region, which is a specialised agency of the United Nations. The goal of APPU is to extend, facilitate and improve postal relations between member countries and to promote cooperation in the field of postal services. Expressing his vision for the APPU Singh told PTI, ''My goal is to improve the regional coordination with postal players in the Asia Pacific region to improve the growth of the business through the postal network and to ensure the sustainability of the Union''.

The Asia Pacific region generates around half of the global mail volume and has around one-third of the global postal human resource, he added.

