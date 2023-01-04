Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra set to re-enter Haryana on Thursday

It will also pass through Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattars home constituency Karnal.The mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and is currently passing through Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:11 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra set to re-enter Haryana on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will re-enter Haryana on Thursday evening and will pass through four districts of the state between January 5-10.

According to a schedule released by the Congress, the yatra will enter Haryana through Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 evening where the participants will halt for the night. The yatra will resume in the morning from Sanoli-Panipat road and later in the afternoon a public meeting will be held in Panipat, which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders of the party.

After night halt at Babarpur Anaj Mandi, the yatra will resume next morning from Kohand village in Gharaunda and halt for the night in Karnal district.

The next two days, the yatra will be in Kurukshetra and Ambala districts.

The yatra will resume on January from Shahpur Ambala Cantt wuth an evening break at the Haryana-Punjab Border near Ambala toll before entering Punjab.

Notably, the yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

In the second phase, the four Haryana districts Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala through which the yatra will pass fall on GT road. It will also pass through Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's home constituency Karnal.

The mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and is currently passing through Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023