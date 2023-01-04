Bharat Jodo Yatra set to re-enter Haryana on Thursday

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will re-enter Haryana on Thursday evening and will pass through four districts of the state between January 5-10.

According to a schedule released by the Congress, the yatra will enter Haryana through Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 evening where the participants will halt for the night. The yatra will resume in the morning from Sanoli-Panipat road and later in the afternoon a public meeting will be held in Panipat, which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders of the party.

After night halt at Babarpur Anaj Mandi, the yatra will resume next morning from Kohand village in Gharaunda and halt for the night in Karnal district.

The next two days, the yatra will be in Kurukshetra and Ambala districts.

The yatra will resume on January from Shahpur Ambala Cantt wuth an evening break at the Haryana-Punjab Border near Ambala toll before entering Punjab.

Notably, the yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

In the second phase, the four Haryana districts Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala through which the yatra will pass fall on GT road. It will also pass through Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's home constituency Karnal.

The mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and is currently passing through Uttar Pradesh.

