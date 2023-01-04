Left Menu

Czech government submits law raising defence spend to NATO's 2% target

"Strengthening security and defence abilities are long-term government priorities, which are important especially at this time when Russia started the war in Ukraine," he said. According to government documents preparing the law, the change could take effect in mid-2023 and raise the 2024 budget plan by 21.5 billion crowns ($951.54 million) to reach the 2% target.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 20:48 IST
Czech government submits law raising defence spend to NATO's 2% target

The Czech government approved a draft law on Wednesday fixing defence spending at the NATO alliance pledge of at least 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2024, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday. The legislation, which needs the approval of law-makers, is in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February.

It also allows the defence ministry to shift funding for large acquisition projects from year to year, making it easier to run complex tenders for weaponry. The country, like most other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has long missed a target of spending 2% of GDP on defence.

It has had a non-binding plan to meet that goal by 2025, following a series of missed targets by previous governments to raise defence budgets. Spending on defence is forecast at 1.52% of GDP in the 2023 budget.

"We want this (2%) obligation... to be anchored in legislation," Fiala said. "Strengthening security and defence abilities are long-term government priorities, which are important especially at this time when Russia started the war in Ukraine," he said.

According to government documents preparing the law, the change could take effect in mid-2023 and raise the 2024 budget plan by 21.5 billion crowns ($951.54 million) to reach the 2% target. The Czech Republic, part of NATO for nearly a quarter of a century, has lifted spending on defence since the Ukraine war started, and has been one of the biggest supporters of Kyiv relative to the country's size in weapons deliveries and other aid.

The country last month signed a non-binding memorandum with Sweden for the delivery of more than 200 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles as part of efforts to modernise its military. It has also been in negotiations with the United States to buy 24 F-35 jets.

($1 = 22.5950 Czech crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023