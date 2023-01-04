Left Menu

Swedish court convicts man of posing with bodies in Syria

A Swedish court said on Wednesday it had found a man guilty of violating international law by posing with dead or severely injured bodies in war-torn Syria in 2012 while participating in a militant group.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 21:31 IST
Swedish court convicts man of posing with bodies in Syria

A Swedish court said on Wednesday it had found a man guilty of violating international law by posing with dead or severely injured bodies in war-torn Syria in 2012 while participating in a militant group. Ubai Julaybib Benoitzon, 44, a Swedish citizen who has changed his legal name several times, had denied the charges against him, his lawyer Thomas Olsson said on Wednesday.

The court statement said the crimes included posing for pictures and video footage with dead or severely injured bodies while making victory signs and derogatory statements, with the aim of spreading the material as war propaganda online. "The district court has assessed that the action constituted a serious violation of international humanitarian law," the statement said.

The court said it had not been able to definitively establish whether the bodies seen in the images were dead or alive. The verdict said Ubai Julaybib Benoitzon, who has also been known as Bherlin Gildo and Nathan Benoitzon, at the time of the crimes was a member of a violent Islamist group, which it did not name.

The court sentenced Benoitzon, who had returned to Sweden, to four months in prison. Olsson did not immediately reply to the question of whether his client would appeal the verdict.

The conflict in Syria, which spiralled out of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011, has since killed more than 350,000 people, according to the United Nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023