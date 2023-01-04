Netanyahu government unveils plan to reform Israel's top court

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government unveiled a plan on Wednesday to reform the country's Supreme Court, including a new review committee for nominations to the bench and the empowering of parliament to overturn rulings.

The announcement, by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, had been widely expected since Netanyahu's nationalist-religious bloc of parties won a comfortable Knesset majority in a Nov 1 ballot. (Writing by Dan Williams)

