Netanyahu government unveils plan to reform Israel's top court
Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 23:50 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government unveiled a plan on Wednesday to reform the country's Supreme Court, including a new review committee for nominations to the bench and the empowering of parliament to overturn rulings.
The announcement, by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, had been widely expected since Netanyahu's nationalist-religious bloc of parties won a comfortable Knesset majority in a Nov 1 ballot. (Writing by Dan Williams)
