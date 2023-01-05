Left Menu

Biden to give speech about U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday

Updated: 05-01-2023 03:08 IST
President Joe Biden said he would speak about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border in remarks on Thursday, adding he wanted to see "peace and security" there.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden said he intends to visit the border in a trip that was currently being planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

