Biden to give speech about U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 03:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 03:08 IST
President Joe Biden said he would speak about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border in remarks on Thursday, adding he wanted to see "peace and security" there.
Earlier on Wednesday, Biden said he intends to visit the border in a trip that was currently being planned.
