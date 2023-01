BRIEF-Western Digital, Kioxia Are Said To Revive Merger Talks - Bloomberg News

Jan 4 (Reuters) -

* WESTERN DIGITAL, KIOXIA ARE SAID TO REVIVE MERGER TALKS - BLOOMBERG NEWS

