Left Menu

U.S. court sentences former Bolivian interior minister to nearly 6 years behind bars

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 05:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 05:24 IST
U.S. court sentences former Bolivian interior minister to nearly 6 years behind bars

A U.S. court sentenced former Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo to 70 months behind bars on Wednesday for conspiracy to commit money laundering, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Murillo pleaded guilty in October to receiving $532,000 in bribes from a Florida-based company in exchange for helping the company secure a tear gas contract with Bolivia's defense ministry.

A former senator, Murillo served as interior minister between 2019 and 2020 during the interim government of President Jeanine Anez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023