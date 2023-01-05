U.S. court sentences former Bolivian interior minister to nearly 6 years behind bars

A U.S. court sentenced former Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo to 70 months behind bars on Wednesday for conspiracy to commit money laundering, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Murillo pleaded guilty in October to receiving $532,000 in bribes from a Florida-based company in exchange for helping the company secure a tear gas contract with Bolivia's defense ministry.

A former senator, Murillo served as interior minister between 2019 and 2020 during the interim government of President Jeanine Anez.

