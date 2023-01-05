Left Menu

Mobile robber attacks cop with knife when he nabs him

Deputy Commissioner of Police west Ghanshyam Bansal said the accused attacked ASI Shambhu Dayal on his neck, chest, stomach and backside.The incident happened around 4 pm when Vandana, a resident of Jhuggi number 137 in Phase I of Mayapuri, complained that a person took her husbands phone and also threatened them, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 06:54 IST
Mobile robber attacks cop with knife when he nabs him
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man allegedly attacked a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector with knife when he nabbed him for robbing a mobile phone in Mayapuri area in western part of the city, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the accused attacked ASI Shambhu Dayal on his neck, chest, stomach and backside.

The incident happened around 4 pm when Vandana, a resident of Jhuggi number 137 in Phase I of Mayapuri, complained that a person took her husband's phone and also threatened them, police said. ASI Shambhu Dayal along with the complainant reached at the jhuggi of Rewari Line Phase I, where Vandana pointed towards a person who had robbed the mobile phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said. Dayal took the person, identified as Anish, a resident of Jhuggi number 10C/187, Mayapuri Phase-II, with him and was going to police station when near B-115, Phase-I, the accused pulled out a knife hiding under his shirt and attacked Dayal on his neck, chest, stomach and backside, the DCP said. The staff from Mayapuri police station immediately reached the spot and overpowered the accused and recovered the knife from him, police said. Legal action is being taken. Dayal is undergoing treatment at BLK Hospital and he is out of danger, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023