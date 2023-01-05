Left Menu

Six killed in K'taka road accident

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 05-01-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 09:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least six pilgrims including three women were killed and a few others injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into a tree in the early hours of Thursday at Chinchanur in this district, police said.

While five died on the spot, the sixth person succumbed to the injuries on the way to hospital, police said. They also said the injured were rushed to hospital.

According to police, the group of people from Hulkund village in Ramdurg Taluk in the district were going to Renuka Yallamma temple at Savadatti when the accident took place.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and it crashed against a roadside tree, they said.

Karnataka Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

