Case against man for attacking Sabarimala pilgrims

Kerala police on Thursday registered a case against a man for allegedly attacking a group of Sabarimala pilgrims who were on their way back home.

A case was registered against an ''identifiable person'' based on a complaint filed by Malappuram resident, Vishnu.

''The pilgrims were on their way back home and were at a hotel near here. The accused saw two minor pilgrim children leaning on his bike and abused them,'' police told PTI.

Police said the children were leaning on his bike and clicking pictures. However, the accused abused them and pushed the children, injuring one of them.

When the elders among the pilgrims questioned his act, the accused left and returned with a small axe and attacked their vehicle damaging it.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 294(b) (uttering obscene words) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) among others.

The accused escaped after the attack and the search is on to nab him, police said.

