Rajnath on two-day visit to Andamans

The Union minister is scheduled to arrive in Port Blair around 1.30 pm.Singhs itinerary includes a military surveillance at Campbell Bay on Great Nicobar Island, where the naval air station INS Baaz is located.The defence minister expressed his desire to personally visit INS Baaz on Friday to oversee the stations capabilities to thwart challenges, the officials said.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 05-01-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 11:53 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive here on Thursday to review the operational preparedness of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), officials said.

On his two day visit, Singh will hold a high-level meeting with Lt Gen Ajai Singh, the 16th Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), to get a first-hand report of the overall operational situation, they said. The Union minister is scheduled to arrive in Port Blair around 1.30 pm.

Singh's itinerary includes a military surveillance at Campbell Bay on Great Nicobar Island, where the naval air station INS Baaz is located.

The defence minister expressed his desire to personally visit INS Baaz on Friday to oversee the station's capabilities to thwart challenges, the officials said. Singh will also be interacting with the troops deployed in and around the Islands.

"He may announce some key development projects including extension of the runway at Car Nicobar, Campbell Bay and in Shibpur (North Andaman), which will further strengthen capabilities of the ANC," an official said.

The ANC is the first tri-service theatre command of the armed forces, which was established on October 8, 2001.

