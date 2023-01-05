Eight labourers suffer burn injuries after molten iron falls on them in Punjab's Ludhiana: Police
Eight labourers suffered burn injuries when molten iron suddenly fell on them from an iron furnace in a factory in Punja's Ludhiana on Thursday, police said.
The incident happened near Ludhiana's Sahnewal when all the victims were on night duty in the factory.
The injured were rushed to civil hospital where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.
Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO Sahnewal police station, said that his team was investigating the matter and trying to find out how the incident happened.
