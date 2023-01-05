Left Menu

SC stays U'khand HC's directions on removal of encroachments from railway land in Haldwani

The high court on December 20 last year had ordered demolition of constructions on encroached railway land at Banbhoolpura in Haldwani.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 13:30 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the directions of the Uttarakhand High Court regarding removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani.

The apex court issued notices to the Railways and the state government seeking their responses on a batch of pleas challenging the high court order for removal of encroachments.

According to the railways, there are 4,365 encroachers on the land.

A bench of justices S K Kaul and A S Oka observed that it is a ''human issue'' and some workable solution needs to be found. The top court has posted the matter for further hearing on February 7. The high court on December 20 last year had ordered demolition of constructions on encroached railway land at Banbhoolpura in Haldwani. It had directed that a week's notice be given to the encroachers after which the encroachments should be demolished.

The residents have submitted in their plea that the high court has gravely erred in passing the impugned order despite being aware of the fact that proceedings with regard to title of the residents, including the petitioners, are pending before the district magistrate. There are religious places, schools, business establishments and residences on an area spread over 29 acres of alleged encroached railway land in Banbhoolpura.

