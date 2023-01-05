Left Menu

Two Ulhasnagar civic staff held for bribery

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 13:57 IST
Two Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation employees were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Both accused, working as 'mukadam' (supervisor) in the civic body's ward number three, had sought Rs 5,000 from a man who was carrying out repairs to his house, the official said.

''They were held on Wednesday in a trap while accepting an instalment of Rs 4,000. A Prevention of Corruption Act case has been registered against them in Vittahlwadi police station,'' he said.

