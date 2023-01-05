Left Menu

Maha: Special police squad formed in Latur for action against traders selling nylon 'manja'

PTI | Latur | Updated: 05-01-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 14:02 IST
Maha: Special police squad formed in Latur for action against traders selling nylon 'manja'
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Police have formed a special squad in Maharashtra's Latur district to take action against businessmen who sell nylon 'manja', the string used to fly kites, despite a ban on it, an official said.

A large number of people in parts of the country fly kites as a tradition during the 'Makar Sankranti' festival, celebrated on January 14.

The government had banned the use of nylon 'manja' as it posed a threat to the lives of birds, animals and humans.

After it came to light that some shopkeepers were storing and selling such threads, the Latur police on Wednesday announced the setting up of a special team to take action against those who violate the government order, the official said.

Earlier, the Latur police had registered a case against a shopkeeper after seizing the banned threads from his possession, he said. The police have appealed to citizens not use the nylon 'manja'. People have also been asked to contact the police if they come across anyone using it, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
4
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023