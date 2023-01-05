Left Menu

Three held in Thane district for smuggling banned tobacco items

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 14:19 IST
Three held in Thane district for smuggling banned tobacco items
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 11.13 lakh were seized from a truck on Bhiwandi-Kalyan road in Maharashtra's Thane district and three persons were held for alleged involvement in its smuggling, a police official said on Thursday.

The truck was intercepted on a tip off by a team from Shanti Nagar police station, he said.

The three accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration provisions, the Shanti Nagar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
4
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023