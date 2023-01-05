Three held in Thane district for smuggling banned tobacco items

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 11.13 lakh were seized from a truck on Bhiwandi-Kalyan road in Maharashtra's Thane district and three persons were held for alleged involvement in its smuggling, a police official said on Thursday.

The truck was intercepted on a tip off by a team from Shanti Nagar police station, he said.

The three accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration provisions, the Shanti Nagar police station official said.

