Left Menu

CPI(M) hits out at Centre for India not voting in UN on Israel-Palestine issue resolution

The CPIM on Thursday hit out at the Centre, saying Indias abstention from a UN resolution on the Israel-Palestine issue singalled that it was siding with oppressors of the Palestinian people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 14:34 IST
CPI(M) hits out at Centre for India not voting in UN on Israel-Palestine issue resolution
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) on Thursday hit out at the Centre, saying India's abstention from a UN resolution on the Israel-Palestine issue singalled that it was siding ''with oppressors'' of the Palestinian people. On December 31, India abstained from a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly that asked the International Court of Justice to render its opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's prolonged occupation of Palestinian territories. The resolution was passed with 87 countries supporting and 26 opposing it. India and 52 other countries abstained.

''By not voting for this resolution, India has signalled that it is resiling from its long-held position of firm support to the Palestinian cause and for a two-state solution,'' the CPI(M) said in the latest edition of its mouthpiece 'People's Democracy'.

The editorial further highlighted the conditions in which the Palestinian people had ''undergone displacement and colonial occupation for well over seven decades''.

''India, from the time of our Independence struggle, has been in full sympathy and solidarity with the Palestinian people. But now, the blinkered Hindutva view of the BJP rulers is leading India to side with the oppressors of these valiant people,'' it said in the editorial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
4
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023