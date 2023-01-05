Left Menu

WRAPUP 5-Ukraine pleads with allies to send tanks as fighting grinds on in east

Ukrainian officials reported heavy fighting in eastern regions on Thursday as Kyiv's forces tried to push back Russian troops, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to provide his army with heavy tanks. The Ukrainian military said the Russians were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector in Donetsk region, but their attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-01-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 14:51 IST
WRAPUP 5-Ukraine pleads with allies to send tanks as fighting grinds on in east
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian officials reported heavy fighting in eastern regions on Thursday as Kyiv's forces tried to push back Russian troops, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to provide his army with heavy tanks.

The Ukrainian military said the Russians were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector in Donetsk region, but their attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful. The governor of Luhansk region said Ukrainian troops were recapturing areas "step-by-step". But he added: "It is not happening fast."

A senior U.S. administration official on Wednesday predicted a long road ahead in a war that has now raged for nearly 11 months. "The fighting is still quite hot (in Donetsk)... what we're seeing in Bakhmut we should expect to see elsewhere along the front, that there will be continued fighting in the coming months," the official said in Washington.

The Luhansk governor, Serhiy Haidai, said he expected fighting to intensify as temperatures drop further and the ground freezes. "Then the opportunity to use heavy equipment will open up," he said.

HEAVY WEAPONS In his evening video address, Zelenskiy urged Western allies to provide his army with tanks and heavy weapons to combat the Russian forces, who invaded his country last February.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday his government would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help its war effort. Zelenskiy thanked Macron but said: "There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks."

The Ukrainian leader also said his troops outside Russian-occupied Bakhmut were inflicting numerous losses on their adversaries and Russia was building up its forces in the region. Ukraine's military said on Thursday it estimated 800 Russian soldiers were killed in the past day, mostly in fighting in the Donetsk region. The figure - which would signify a huge loss of life for a single day - could not be independently confirmed.

The military also said one Russian aircraft, a helicopter and three tanks had been destroyed over the past day. Russian air, missile and rocket attacks on the largely ruined Bakhmut and two other cities in Donetsk - Kostiantynivka and Kurakhove - had caused an unspecified number of civilian casualties, it said.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
4
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023