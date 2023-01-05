Kanjhawala accident: Hang the accused, demand family members, neighbours during protest

Family members and neighbours of the woman who was killed after being dragged by a car in outer Delhi held a protest outside the Sultanpuri police station on Thursday and demanded that the culprits be hanged.

The protest also led to traffic congestion in the area. The protesters raised slogans against the accused and demanded that all five of them be hanged to death. ''It is not an accident. This was done deliberately and the incident should be treated like murder,'' said one of the protesters. They also asked the police to treat the incident as murder and add section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometers from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)