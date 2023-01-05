Left Menu

Indian national found dead in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-01-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 15:06 IST
An Indian woman has been found dead in the Dhanusha district of Nepal's Madhesh province, according to a media report.

The body of the deceased, who hailed from Bihar, was found in the west dam area of the Inaruwa Railway Station on Tuesday, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Police obtained information about the deceased when they contacted the number they found written on a note in the woman's bag, Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Rai said.

The woman's family has been informed, he said.

The body has been sent to a provincial hospital for post-mortem after the completion of a preliminary investigation, Rai added.

