Search operation continues to track down 3 men for jumping checkpoint in J-K’s Rajouri

The search operation to track down three suspected persons, who jumped a police checkpoint and escaped to a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, continued on Thursday, officials said.

''We are searching the three persons who escaped into forest belt after jumping the checkpoint of police,'' Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

However, he, clarified that there were no weapons or bags with them. ''Terror angle is unlikely in this case,'' he added.

Security forces are on high alert in Rajouri after six people were killed in two terrorist attacks in Dhangri village of the district.

''A motorcycle with three riders broke a police naka at Thalka near Nowshera. However, policemen, with the help of locals, chased the two-wheeler and intercepted it at some distance,'' a senior police officer said on Wednesday night.

However, the three persons, who were riding on the motorcycle, left the vehicle in the middle of road and escaped, he said.

Searches have been launched to trace them, the officer said.

