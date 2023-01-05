Maha: Fire destroys four godowns in Bhiwandi; no one hurt

A fire destroyed four godowns in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said. Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said the godowns stocked with travel bags were located in a single-storey structure in Owle village.

''No one was injured in the blaze that started around 8.30 am, though the travel bags were gutted. Fire brigade personnel of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation controlled it in an hour,'' he said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of fire, he added.

