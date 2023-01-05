Left Menu

Maha: Fire destroys four godowns in Bhiwandi; no one hurt

Thane Municipal Corporations regional disaster management cell RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said the godowns stocked with travel bags were located in a single-storey structure in Owle village.No one was injured in the blaze that started around 8.30 am, though the travel bags were gutted.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 15:10 IST
Maha: Fire destroys four godowns in Bhiwandi; no one hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire destroyed four godowns in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said. Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said the godowns stocked with travel bags were located in a single-storey structure in Owle village.

''No one was injured in the blaze that started around 8.30 am, though the travel bags were gutted. Fire brigade personnel of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation controlled it in an hour,'' he said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of fire, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023