Left Menu

Par panel 'surprised' that govt, SC failed to arrive at consensus on MoP despite lapse of nearly 7 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 15:51 IST
Par panel 'surprised' that govt, SC failed to arrive at consensus on MoP despite lapse of nearly 7 years
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has expressed surprise that the government and the Supreme Court Collegium have failed to arrive at a consensus on the memorandum of procedure (MoP), guiding the appointment, elevation and transfer of apex court and high court judges, even after almost seven years.

In a recent report, the Department-related Standing Committee on Law and Justice and Personnel said it expects the government and the judiciary to finalise the revised MoP, ''which is more efficient and transparent'', in terms of a Supreme Court observation.

''The committee is surprised to note that the Supreme Court and the government have failed to reach a consensus on revision of the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for appointment of judges to the constitutional courts (SC and the 25 HCs), though the same is under consideration of both for about seven years now,'' the panel headed by veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Seeking to overturn the collegium system of appointing Supreme Court and high court judges, the government had brought the National Judicial Appointments Commission Bill and a related constitutional amendment. The two were passed by Parliament with near unanimity.

Later, the government brought the NJAC Act and the Constitution Amendment Act into force with effect from April 13, 2015.

The two laws were challenged in the apex court, which eventually struck them down, thus reviving the collegium system.

Subsequently, in December 2015, the Supreme Court directed the government to finalise the existing MoP by supplementing it in consultation with the apex court collegium, taking into consideration the eligibility criteria, transparency, the establishment of a secretariat and a mechanism to deal with complaints.

Citing details shared by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, the parliamentary panel noted that the government and the Supreme Court Collegium have on multiple occasions exchanged views on the proposed revised MoP.

Referring to the vacancies in various high courts, the committee report cited the details provided by the Department of Justice and pointed out that in 2021, 251 recommendations were made by the High Court Collegium.

As on May 26, 2022, of these 251 recommendations, 148 appointments were made in various high courts, 74 names were not recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium and accordingly, remitted to the high courts concerned.

''This amounts to 30 per cent rejection at the level of Supreme Court Collegium,'' the panel noted, quoting the law ministry.

The remaining 29 proposals are at various stages of processing between the government and the Supreme Court Collegium.

According to the existing MoP for the appointment of high court judges, the chief justice of the high court concerned is required to initiate a proposal to fill up vacancies of judges, six months prior to the occurrence of vacancies.

The government appoints only those as high court judges who are recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023