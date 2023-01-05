SC directs UP DG-Prisons to apprise about steps taken to release convicts on remission

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh director general of prisons to file an affidavit in his personal capacity giving details about the steps taken so far to grant the benefit of remission to convicts in the state in pursuance of its earlier judgement.

The top court had on September 6 last year taken note of the Uttar Pradesh policy on remission that there will be no requirement for the convict to submit an application for premature release and their cases will be considered automatically by the jail authorities.

It had asked the state government to follow the criteria laid down in its 2018 policy while considering within four months the issue of premature release of 512 prisoners who are serving life imprisonment and have moved the apex court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, while hearing a case related to grant of remission, issued a slew of directions including the one asking the state to provide the information as to how many convicts, who are eligible for premature release, are there in each district. "How many cases have been considered for premature release since the judgment of this case?" it asked. Seeking the personal affidavit of the DG-Prisons in three weeks, the bench said the document must contain the "numbers of steps taken in pursuance of the judgement ... and the institutional arrangements put in place." "How many convicts are eligible for premature release district-wise?" it asked, adding the official will have to inform the court about the number of pending cases of remission and the time period by when they will be decided. The bench also issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and appointed lawyer Rishi Malhotra as an amicus curiae (friend of court) to assist it. Besides, it sought information about the status of remission of the sentences of 52 convicts who have moved the top court with their grievances in the instant petition by the next date of hearing. While deciding the case of Rashidul Jafar in September last year, the top court had issued several directions and had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to follow the criteria laid down in its 2018 policy while considering within four months the issue of premature release of 512 prisoners who are serving life imprisonment and had approached it. ''We accordingly direct that all the cases for premature release of the convicts undergoing imprisonment for life in the present batch of cases shall be considered in terms of policy dated August 1, 2018,'' it had said.

''The policy dated August 1, 2018 clarifies and makes it clear that no application was required to be submitted by those undergoing life imprisonment and the procedure for premature release will be considered by the authorities with the eligibility of every prisoner undergoing imprisonment for life,'' it had said.

Taking a lenient view towards the old and infirm prisoners, the bench had said the case of eligible life convicts, who are above the age of 70 and are suffering from a terminal illness, shall be taken up on priority and disposed of within two months.

It had noted that on August 1, 2018 the government of UP issued what is described as a ''standing policy regarding the premature release of prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment on the occasion of every Republic Day.

The policy was issued with the approval of the governor under Article 161 of the Constitution.

According to the policy, a convict serving life term would be considered for premature release if he/she has undergone a total of 20 years of sentence -- 16 years of actual sentence and four years of remission.

It had noted that under the 2018 policy the Zonal Deputy Inspector General of Prison was required to examine all proposals for premature release in the light of the policy to ensure that no eligible person is left out, and then submit the proposals to the Inspector General of prisons by November 15 last year.

It had also noted that certain amendments were brought in the 2018 policy on July 28, 2021 and it was provided that the convict undergoing imprisonment for life would not be released until attaining the age of 60 years.

The bench said the condition of 60 years had led to the filing of several petitions before the top court.

It had further noted that in later amendments to the 2018 policy on May 27, 2022 the requirement of the minimum age of 60 years before a convict undergoing life imprisonment could be considered for premature release was removed.

