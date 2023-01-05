Left Menu

President urges Military Engineer Services Officers to make use of cutting-edge technologies

The President said that construction sector is very dynamic and the technologies are changing very fast. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:30 IST
President urges Military Engineer Services Officers to make use of cutting-edge technologies
The President was happy to note that MES has completed the first ever 3D Printed Houses at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

Officer Trainees of Military Engineer Services (MES) called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (January 5, 2023).

Addressing the Officer Trainees the President said that, they have joined the services at a time when India has just entered into the Amrit Kaal and has also assumed G20 Presidency. It is the time when the world is looking towards India for new innovations and solutions. As officers of Military Engineer Services, they would be instrumental in providing rear line engineering support to all the defence arms, that is, Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and other organizations. The dedicated engineering support that they provide to the armed forces enhances their overall performance and keeps them prepared to meet any exigencies.

The President said that as young officers in the field of construction, MES officers have a prime duty to care for the environment also. We must move towards increased use of renewable energy for sustainable development. She noted that the MES is greatly contributing in reducing the national carbon footprint by completing a large number of Solar Photovoltaic projects. She said that they can innovate and use new building materials that protect residents from hazardous chemicals. The overall human well-being increases when surrounded by natural materials, she added.

The President said that construction sector is very dynamic and the technologies are changing very fast. This sector plays a major role in economic growth and development. She said that MES officers can contribute immensely in developing infrastructure using modern tools of project management. She urged them to make use of cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in their future projects. She said that this would help in a more efficient design and reduced time frame for construction.

The President was happy to note that MES has completed the first ever 3D Printed Houses at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. She urged MES officers to try to use more such technologies that are cost effective and help in avoiding wastage. She also urged to promote recycling of materials wherever possible.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023