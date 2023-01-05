Left Menu

Women dragging death case: Court sends 5 accused to police custody

A court here on Thursday remanded in police custody for four days the five men accused of causing the death of the woman who was hit by a car and dragged a long distance in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:04 IST
Women dragging death case: Court sends 5 accused to police custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Thursday remanded in police custody for four days the five men accused of causing the death of the woman who was hit by a car and dragged a long distance in the national capital. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed the Delhi police to have the accused in their custody for four days more for interrogation instead of their prayer for a five-day remand.

During the hearing, the investigating officer said their further custody was required as police needed to establish the nearly 13-km-long route the accused had taken to traverse in two hours on the fateful night when the victim woman had got entangled under the vehicle after being hit. The IO also said one of the accused was ''planted'' as the driver of the vehicle.

He said all of them were subjected to sustained interrogation over the last three days in custody.

The victim Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for about 12 kilometres. Her bruised and battered body was found on the road in Kanjhawala. The Sultanpuri police station has registered an FIR against Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and rash driving on public way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023