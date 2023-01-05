Left Menu

Use of modern technology necessary for police: Union minister Nityanand Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Thursday said the use of modern technology has become necessary for the police with the changing nature of crime and stressed that it is the need of the hour to transform it into a smart force.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:07 IST
Use of modern technology necessary for police: Union minister Nityanand Rai
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Thursday said the use of modern technology has become necessary for the police with the changing nature of crime and stressed that it is the need of the hour to transform it into a smart force. Rai also said that investigation and prosecution are the backbone of the rule of law. "Therefore, it is necessary to give more focus on investigation and prosecution to establish the rule of law," the Union minister of state for home said while addressing the third National Conference of Heads of Investigative Agencies here. Rai said that state-of-the-art technology and mutual coordination are very important to empower the police. "At present, with the changing nature of crime, the use of the latest techniques has become necessary for the police," he said. The minister said that police forces are the watchdog of the peace and harmony of the nation and in such a situation, it is the need of the hour to strengthen the police intellectually, physically and organizationally and transform it into a smart force. He said that the Centre is constantly making efforts to modernize the police. "The government has approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme of more than Rs 26,000 crore for the years 2021 to 2026 to modernize the police forces," he added. Rai said that the active contribution of the police in day-to-day life makes people's lives easy. The work done by the police during the Covid pandemic has created their positive image among the people, the Union minister said, adding that it is necessary to prepare police to deal with chemical and biological disasters and training plays an important role in this.

The two-day conference is being held at the Central Detective Training Institute near here. In the conference, sessions on terror financing and investigation, technology bootcamp, technology in aid to investigation, and inter-agency coordination in investigation will be held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023