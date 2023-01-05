Noida: 2 killed, two injured as truck hits bike amid fog

Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-01-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two restaurant workers died here and another two were hospitalized with injuries after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck amid reduced visibility due to fog early on Thursday, police said.

All the four workers, aged below 25 years, were on the same motorcycle when the crash took place near the Advant building under the Expressway police station limits around 1 am, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

Two workers Bhawna (19) and Shobhit (23) have died, while the other two Kaushalendra alias Kaushal and Sonu have been hospitalized, according to the police.

The truck, which was loaded with furniture, has been impounded and its driver arrested, police said.

''An underpass is being constructed near the Advant Building. The canter truck appears to have gone out of control due to the fog and reduced visibility in the night. ''The truck hit a concrete structure first and then rammed into the motorcycle on which four people were riding,'' Dwivedi said.

''Two people died and two have been brought to the Sharda Hospital for treatment. We have met the injured and interacted with the doctors also to ensure that best of treatment is provided to those injured,'' he said.

The Delhi-registered canter truck has been impounded, the additional DCP said.

The truck's driver Arun Pratap had fled the spot after the crash but was held by Thursday afternoon, the police said.

An FIR was being lodged in the case at the Expressway police station and further legal proceedings being carried out, the police added.

