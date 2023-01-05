Left Menu

Over 11,000 proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers arrested in 2022: Haryana Police

Haryana Police arrested over 11,000 proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers along with 334 wanted criminals in 2022.Director General of Police P K Agrawal said some of the arrested criminals were accused of heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping, and theft and carried a reward ranging between Rs 5,000 and over Rs 1 lakh on their head.

Haryana Police arrested over 11,000 proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers along with 334 wanted criminals in 2022.

Director General of Police P K Agrawal said some of the arrested criminals were accused of heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping, and theft and carried a reward ranging between Rs 5,000 and over Rs 1 lakh on their head. These arrests resulted in the resolution of hundreds of cases and prevented several crimes as well, the DGP said in an official statement. A drive against lawbreakers and criminal elements throughout the last year also led to the arrest of 6,552 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 4,911 bail jumpers. Out of these, 951 POs and 912 bail jumpers were apprehended by the State Crime Branch and the remaining were nabbed by the field units. The police teams identified these offenders by gathering data from courts and other sources to keep an effective tab on their movement and activities, the DGP said.

Among the arrested offenders, many of them were evading their arrest for a long time, he said. ''Our teams have also identified a number of most-wanted criminals who are spreading their criminal activities in Haryana and neighbouring states. We are preparing to launch a big crackdown to arrest them this year,'' he added.

