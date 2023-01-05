Maha: Lover, his friend held for killing married woman in Thane

The paramour of a woman and his friend have been arrested on the charge of killing her and dumping the body in a forest in Maharashtra’s Thane district as she was pressing him for marriage, the police said on Thursday. According to a release by the Thane rural police, the body of a woman with 35 stab wounds was found in a jungle at Goveli near Kalyan on December 27. Based on an Aadhaar card found at the spot, the Kalyan Taluka police identified her as 27-year-old Rupali J. from Beed. As they shared her details on social media, the police were informed that Rupali was in love with a 32-year-old man from Pune.

She was insisting that they get married but he was non-committal, the investigators learnt.

He roped in his friend to get rid of Rupali. The two brought her to Kalyan telling her that they had found gold coins in a forest. After reaching Goveli, they stabbed her nearly three dozen times and dumped the body in the forested area, said the police. With the help of technical inputs, the two were arrested on Wednesday, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)