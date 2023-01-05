DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 5

For other diaries, please see:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

** RABAT - European Union High Representative Josep Borrell will travel to Morocco for an official visit. (To Jan. 6) ** LONDON - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her British counterpart James Cleverly are due to meet in Britain - 1600 GMT. BEIJING - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos starts his multi-day state visit to China upon invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Final day) RIGA - Moldova's Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu meets Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics in Riga to discuss Moldova's integration with the European Union. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura will be in the U.S. for discussions with officials regarding potential curbs on the export of semiconductor/microchip manufacturing equipment to China. (To Jan. 10) BEIJING - President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow is scheduled to visit China. (To Jan. 6) PARIS - French Minister for Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Security Bruno Le Maire delivers his New Year address to France's economic actors and the press at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris. OSLO - The NHO Norwegian business lobby organises its annual conference. NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg to attend. OSLO - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck visits Norway. Habeck will discuss Norwegian-German industry and energy collaboration with the Norwegian prime minister and other government ministers. (To Jan. 6) PALM SPRINGS, CA - 33rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. (To Jan. 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 44th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 8 JAKARTA - Malaysia's recently elected Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visits Indonesia in his first state trip abroad as prime minister. SALEN, SWEDEN - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto address the opening of the annual "Society and Defence" forum. PORTO-NOVO - Beninese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 9

** PARIS - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. GENEVA, Switzerland - The United Nations and Pakistan will co-host a summit on climate resilience in Geneva, months after deadly floods in the country. MEXICO CITY - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau in Mexico. (To Jan. 10) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 ** ROME - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits Italy. LONDON - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in London during UK visit. (To Jan. 11). ATHENS - OECD Economic Surveys: Greece. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson speaks at launch of Labour Migration Platform. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11 MEXICO CITY - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a bilateral meeting with President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the National Palace. LISBON - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa to debate with lawmakers in Parliament – 1500 GMT. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - 12th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

** OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Ottawa. WASHINGTON DC - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi chairs a ministerial meeting at the UN Security Council. SEOUL - South Korea's Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho holds a press conference with foreign media in Seoul - 0500 GMT. KIRUNA, Sweden - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on two-day visit to Sweden to discuss the country's priorities during its EU presidency, running from Jan. 1 to end-June (to Jan 13). PORT MORESBY - Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia, will travel to Papua New Guinea to attend the Annual Leaders' Dialogue alongside his counterpart Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby (to Jan 13) DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosts a meeting with the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos – 0630 GMT. HAITI - 13th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden conducts talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at White House covering North Korea, Ukraine, China's tensions with Taiwan, and "free and open Indo-Pacific". KIRUNA, SWEDEN - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen visits Sweden for talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Swedish EU chairmanship priorities. PRAGUE - Czech Republic holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 ASTANA - Kazakh Senate Election. TUNISIA - 13th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 15 DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2023 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 20) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 16 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2023. (To Jan. 18) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 WASHINGTON DC - United States Conference of Mayors conducts 91st Winter Meeting in Washington. (To Jan. 20) BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 19 HANOI - OECD Economic Surveys: Vietnam. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 21 BRATISLAVA - Slovakia Referendum Election. FRIULI-VENEZIA GIULIA, Italy - 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (To Jan. 28). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 23 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 STOCKHOLM - EU justice ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union (To Jan. 27). EGYPT - 12th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 30 GENEVA - World Health Organization executive board meets in Geneva to determine the global health agenda for the year. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

** KINSHASA - Pope Francis makes first papal visit to Democratic Republic of Congo in 37 years. (To Feb. 3) KINSHASA/JUBA - Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 BRUSSELS - EU-Ukraine summit. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 21) GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 QUITO – Ecuador Referendum Election. MONACO - Monacan National Council Election. NICOSIA - Presidency of Cyprus Election. LOS ANGELES - 65th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6 GLOBAL - International day of zero tolerance to female genital mutilation. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2023 with all proceedings and celebrations to be based around the theme "Want to talk about it? Making space for conversations about life online". - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will give a speech at an energy dialogue organized by the BEE association for renewable energy - 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU leaders to meet on migration, competitiveness vs U.S. and China. (To Feb. 10) NEW YORK CITY – Men's New York Fashion Week 2023 (To Feb. 12) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 21). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. GENEVA, Switzerland - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 52nd session. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 18th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. NEW YORK CITY – Women's New York Fashion Week 2023 (To Feb. 17) BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 BERLIN - 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 15th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19 LONDON - 76th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 STOCKHOLM - EU energy ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. (To Feb. 22) NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim presents the nation's budget for 2023. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 ABUJA - Nigerian House of Representatives Election. ABUJA - Nigerian Presidential Election. ABUJA - Nigerian Senate election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 STOCKHOLM - EU defence ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 2 STOCKHOLM - EU defence and foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 3 STOCKHOLM - EU foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union.

