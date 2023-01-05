Left Menu

M'luru blast: NIA detains student of mechanical engineering

Police had said there was a planned to unleash large-scale destruction across Karnataka.Due to violence on August 15 last year over the Hindutva ideologue V Savarkar in Shivamogga, the police busted an IS-inspired terror module, but Shariq had given the police the slip.

05-01-2023
A seven-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday detained a student of mechanical engineering college here in connection with the cooker blast on November 19, said the authorities of the institution.

An NIA official suspects the student had a close link with the blast accused Mohammed Shariq, aged 24.

“The NIA officials came this morning, saying they want to question a student in connection with the blast,” a college staff told PTI.

He added that the seventh semester student is studying mechanical engineering in the college.

''We are ashamed of this development,'' the staff said.

Mohammed Shariq sustained severe burn injuries in the blast on November 19 when he was travelling in an autorickshaw. The vehicle driver also sustained injuries in the explosion.

Presently, Shariq is under treatment in a government hospital in Bengaluru. Shariq and his accomplices were allegedly inspired by the terror outfit Islamic State and were in touch with it through telegram messaging application.

Police also said their handlers outside India had even sent a document to guide them in making a bomb.

Using the document, they made a bomb and carried out a trial on the banks of Tunga river near Shivamogga. Police had said there was a planned to unleash large-scale destruction across Karnataka.

Due to violence on August 15 last year over the Hindutva ideologue V Savarkar in Shivamogga, the police busted an IS-inspired terror module, but Shariq had given the police the slip.

