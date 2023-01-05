Left Menu

Belarus to beef up joint military grouping with Russia

Belarus and Russia continue to build up a joint military grouping in Belarus and are preparing joint air force exercises, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said that the goal of creating such joint force was "strengthening the protection and defence of the Union State (of Russia and Belarus)".

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 18:50 IST
The ministry said that the goal of creating such joint force was "strengthening the protection and defence of the Union State (of Russia and Belarus)". "Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue to arrive in the Republic of Belarus," the statement said.

According to the plan, tactical air force drills are "to increase the level of combat training of aviation units". The ministry did not disclose the date of the upcoming exercises and did not provide details.

