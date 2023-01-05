UP: SHO among 6 cops suspended, FIR against 5 of them after loot accused flees police station

An accused in a case of loot escaped from a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, prompting Gautam Buddh Nagar's Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh to suspend six officials for laxity in work.

Orders have also been issued for lodging an FIR against five of the six police personnel responsible for the episode, an official said. According to the police, those suspended include the police station in charge, two sub-inspectors, two constables and a woman constable.

Rajeev, a resident of Khedi village in Greater Noida, was arrested in connection with a loot of Rs 1.21 lakh from a collection agent of an Airtel distributorship in 2016. He was brought to the Ecotech 3 police station on Wednesday but he managed to escape despite the presence of several police officials, the official said.

''A local court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Rajeev in connection with a loot case of 2016. Accordingly, Rajeev was arrested on Wednesday and brought to the police station. However, he fled police custody shortly after,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said. ''An FIR has been lodged over the issue and a detailed inquiry is being conducted over laxity in the role of the policemen involved in it. This would be followed by punishment as per rules,'' Khan said.

The two sub-inspectors and the three constables have also been booked for laxity, while three teams have been formed to re-arrest the absconder, the police added.

