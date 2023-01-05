Delhi HC seeks BIS stand on plea alleging misuse of ISI mark on product

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Centre and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to a plea alleging misuse of the ISI certification by an entity selling fire extinguishers on an online platform.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice on the petition by Hasmukh Sonara and asked the BIS to inform about the action taken by it against the seller on a complaint by the petitioner.

“Counter affidavits (be filed) in six weeks,” said the court which also sought the stand of the e-commerce platform, the seller as well as Central Consumer Protection Authority on the plea.

The petitioner, represented by lawyer Aayush Shukla, said he bought a product called “GFO Fire Ball”, which works as a fire extinguisher, under the assurance that it was ISI certified but it was later found to be misleading.

It was revealed in an RTI reply by the BIS that no ISI mark license had been issued to the seller, the court was informed.

In his plea, the petitioner said the BIS mark is given to a product “only after a thorough scrutiny of their manufacturing and testing facilities, as well as keeping into consideration safety standards and quality standards”, and thus he made a complaint to the authorities in respect of the misrepresentation but no action was taken.

The petitioner claimed he took steps to file the complaint to prevent possible harm to the public at large and ensure that no such products are sold in the open market further.

“What has eventually led the Petitioner in filing this present petition .. is the indifferent, lacklustre and easy going approach that the Respondent No. 2 (BIS) has taken and the decision by Respondent No. 1 (Centre) and No. 5 (CCPA) also not to interfere in the matter which concerns public safety at large, given that the Respondent No. 3 (seller) is misusing the ISI standard mark certification on its packaging,” the plea stated.

The petition said it is the statutory duty of the BIS to identify and take action against any party that contravenes the provisions of the law pertaining to quality certifications, and it is clear that the seller is in violation of the same.

“Respondent No. 3 has misused the ISI mark by using ISI mark certification on its packaging, official website even when the product itself being manufactured and consequently sold by Respondent No. 3, has no ISI mark/ certificate which is granted to it by Respondent No. 2 and thus is a clear contravention of Section 11(1) of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016,” it stated.

The plea claimed the petitioner has been “cheated, defrauded by the misuse of the ISI mark certification” and “misleading advertisement” by the seller and so sought several directions against the seller, including initiation of action against the seller and the recall and seizure of products.

