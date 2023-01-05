Left Menu

Armed Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Punjab identified

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:43 IST
An armed Pakistani intruder who was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Ajnala Sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab has been identified, an official said on Thursday.

The intruder, shot dead on Tuesday, was found armed with a sophisticated modified 'Pump Action' shotgun.

A senior BSF official said on Thursday that the intruder has been identified by the Pakistan Rangers who have demanded the body which sent to India's Ajnala town hospital for autopsy.

He further said the intruder was identified by the Pakistani Rangers as Mohhamad Adreesh, son of Mohhamad Haneef, a resident of village Doudh of district Narowal in Lahore of Pakistan.

The official said the matter is being handled by the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the body may be handed over to Pakistan in a couple of days or so.

The intruder had entered the Indian territory at Ramdas village in the Ajnala sector part of Amritsar district.

He was shot dead by the BSF troops of Channa check-post, commanded by its Gurdaspur district battalion.

When BSF troops witnessed the intruder approaching the fence from the Pakistan side, they repeatedly challenged him, but when he continued his march towards the Indian side, they then fired at him, killing him on the spot.

Lying besides his body, the BSF had found one 'Pump Action Rifle' which has the ability to fire more than one shot, officials had earlier said.

