Man flashes private part to woman in DTC bus, claims marshal in video

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:51 IST
A man allegedly flashed his private part to a woman passenger inside a DTC bus, its marshal has claimed in a purported video that has been circulated on social media. An enquiry was initiated after the police found out about the incident but the woman refused to give a statement or comment, officials said, adding that legal action will be taken once a complaint is received. In the video, the accused, identified as Zakir, is seen crying after being confronted by the marshal following the incident that allegedly took place in northwest Delhi's Rohini. In the clip, Zakir is heard saying that he hails from Bihar, lives in northeast Delhi's Khajuri area and had come to Vijay Vihar to work. Sandeep Chhikhara, the marshal of the bus, is heard saying in the video that the woman passenger had accused Zakir of flashing his private part. ''I have informed the police and the accused will be handed over to them,'' he said. The police, however, said the victim refused to file a complaint in connection with the incident. A senior police officier said after the matter came to the notice of the police, an enquiry was initiated and the matter was assigned to a woman sub-inspector. The complainant, a Mandoli-resident, was contacted but she refused to give any statement or comment regarding the incident, the officer said. If any complaint is received in future with respect to the alleged incident, legal action will be taken under appropriate sections of the law, the officer added.

